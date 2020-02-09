Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested Hector Ceja-Tapia on Friday after executing a search warrant at an illegal gambling facility at 1114 Niles Street, according to a news release.
Ceja-Tapia, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal gaming devices and maintaining an illegal gaming facility, the BPD said.
Two large "fish" gaming tables, two arcade-style games, 11 computers and over $1,100 were seized by BPD officers during the search.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
