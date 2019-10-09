A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after allegedly coercing a woman into his car, taking her to a remote location and raping her, according to Bakersfield Police Sgt. Nathan McCauley.
Hernan Uriel Davalos, 22, is being held in the Kern County Jail on $150,000 bail pending court proceedings. He was to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment, and is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing Oct. 22.
According to Bakersfield Police, the victim left the Padre Hotel. She had been walking for about 15 or 20 minutes when Davalos allegedly coerced her into his car and drove her to a remote location, McCauley said. It was there that Davalos allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, the sergeant said.
After the assault, Davalos allegedly drove the victim back to her home, McCauley said.
