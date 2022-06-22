Man arrested on suspicion of possessing 9 pounds of meth, cash

A man was arrested Tuesday after the Kern County Probation Department found more than nine pounds of methamphetamine and a “large quantity of U.S. currency,” the department said in a news release.
Ronald Mallory, 54, was on post release community supervision when county probation officers conducted a "home call" in the 800 block of Golden State Avenue, according to a news release.
It was unclear exactly where the meth and cash were found.
Mallory was arrested on suspicion of violating his post release community supervision, drug possession and sales-related charges, the release stated.