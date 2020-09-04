A man suspected of homicide was arrested Thursday evening at an illegal marijuana dispensary in east Bakersfield.
Todd Cobb, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder in an Aug. 29 incident on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
Cobb was arrested Thursday at an illegal marijuana dispensary on the 1200 block of Baker Street. Officers responded to the dispensary because of a ShotSpotter activation and located 40 bullet casings in the parking lot, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Three men suffered gunshot wounds, including Cobb. BPD also found two illegally possessed firearms on the premises, police said.
An investigation into Thursday’s shooting is ongoing.
Drugs are the root of all idiots.
If you play stupid games in East Bakersfield, you win stupid prizes in Marijuana dispensaries in East Bakersfield.
Do you see a trend?
