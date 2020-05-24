An attempt to find two people who were shooting into an open field in the 200 block of Marge Street on Saturday led to the arrest of one man on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sales.
Officers went to the area at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday, but the two people had fled in a white Honda Passport, BPD said.
They found the vehicle in the 1200 block of Adelaide Avenue and contacted Juan Aldana Jr., 18, who was in the driver’s seat, according to a BPD news release. Police said he had discarded a backpack that had a loaded Glock 19 handgun, illegal narcotics and a large amount of currency. Aldana was arrested.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
