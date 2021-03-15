Man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking also found to be a suspect in two hit-and-run cases

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday for allegedly possessing more than 3,000 pills containing the illegal drug fentanyl.
Police said in a news release that Juan Garcia-Aldana, 19, of Bakersfield, fled from his vehicle and discarded the pills after police tried to stop him during the course of a drug trafficking investigation, according to a BPD news release.
He was located in the 6900 block of Gwenivere Court and arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance and felony evading, the news release said.
BPD worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the investigation.
Garcia-Aldana was also identified as the suspect in two unrelated hit-and-run cases in December 2020 and February 2021 and police have referred those cases to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.