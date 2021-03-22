Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Catholic Charities

Police arrested a man on Monday for suspicion of burglarizing a charity organization in Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to an alarm at Catholic Charities at 809 Chester Avenue. Upon arrival they discovered forced entry through the roof of the building before locating 38-year-old Tommy Ponce allegedly in possession of items stolen from the building.
Ponce was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for commercial burglary, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and an unrelated arrest warrant, the news release stated.
BPD added that the alleged offense was captured on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.