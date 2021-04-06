Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder stemming from an incident that occurred March 20.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Alejandro Oseguera in the 4600 block of Columbus Street on April 2.
The news release stated that Oseguera was involved in a shooting last month in the 4400 block of Columbus Street. A man was critically injured in the incident but did survive, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.