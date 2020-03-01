Manuel Vargas Mercado, 24, was arrested by Bakersfield Police Department officers on suspicion of applicable weapons charges after a one gunshot activation of a ShotSpotter in the 800 block of Pacific Street on Sunday.
While officers responded, they noticed a vehicle leaving the area. A record check of the vehicle revealed that Mercado lived at the location of the activation.
After the vehicle was stopped, Mercado was determined to be an unlicensed driver. A handgun was also found in the center console of the vehicle with an expended shell casing the the chamber and nine live rounds in the magazine.
