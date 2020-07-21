On a probation search Sunday in the 1700 block of Bodfish Canyon Road, Kern Valley substation deputies arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of numerous firearms and narcotics crimes.
Jacob Gomez was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possessing stolen firearms as a prohibited person, as well as other charges, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
KCSO said deputies located two stolen firearms, four extended .223 caliber magazines, one extended .40 caliber magazine, numerous oxycodone and Xanax pills, and numerous rounds of live ammunition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
