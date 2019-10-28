Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested Mariano Diaz, 22, on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem, child endangerment, false imprisonment and conspiracy in connection with the stabbing of a 45-year-old woman in Wasco on Oct. 20.
According to a news release, the woman was airlifted to Kern Medical Center with major upper body injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.