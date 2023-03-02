 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Stockdale Highway homicide

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect Monday night in the shooting of a man on Stockdale Highway in February.

Matthew Martinez, 37, was arrested without incident at about 9:24 p.m. in the 600 block of Taylor Street. Martinez was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, having a gun and ammunition by a felon, BPD reported.

