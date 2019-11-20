A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy inside a home on Niles Street on Nov. 11.
Bakersfield police said in a new release that Ervon Bryant, 43, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, felony child abuse, conspiracy and gang participation.
A police investigation found that Bryant fired a gun multiple times at a man he'd been arguing with in front of a home in the 1300 block of Niles Street. The shots missed the man and went into a residence, injuring a 9-year-old boy inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hernandez at (661) 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
