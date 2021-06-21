Man arrested in shooting of 17-year-old boy

Bakersfield Police said Monday they've arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Chester Avenue.
The shooting happened at about 11:04 a.m. May 14 in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue. The teen's injuries were not life-threatening, BPD said in a news release.
A warrant was issued for Ivan Ortiz-Ramirez, 20, of Bakersfield, and he was arrested Friday in the 1200 block of Sidney Drive.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.