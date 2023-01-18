 Skip to main content
Man arrested in shooting death of Lake Isabella man, KCSO looking for another

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of murdering a Lake Isabella man.

Justin Anderson, 27, was arrested last year in connection to the murder of Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, who died Oct. 14 after he was shot the day before. KCSO deputies are looking for Shanendoha Jackson, 21, who is also accused of murdering Gregory.

