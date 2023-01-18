 Skip to main content
Man arrested in hours-long southwest Bakersfield standoff; shots fired

A man who exchanged gunfire with Bakersfield Police Department officers late Tuesday night during a domestic violence investigation in southwest Bakersfield was arrested, according to a BPD news release.

Officers went to the 700 block of Cibola Drive just before 9 p.m. for a possible domestic violence incident and were talking with a woman who left the residence when Richard Firo, 59, fired at police, a news release said.

