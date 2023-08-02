Bakersfield police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime in connection to the shooting death of a man on Clifton Street, police said Wednesday.
Darius Key, 40, was held on no bail Wednesday after police accused him of shooting Johnasen Lee Crummie, 27, in February.
Crummie died in the 300 block of Clifton Street around 2:26 p.m., the Kern County coroner previously said. Another man was shot, and was in critical condition in February. He survived his wounds, BPD Lt. Jared Diederich said Wednesday.
Police in February were looking for a second suspect in the shooting. Diederich said Wednesday he didn’t know if investigators still sought a second suspect.