Man arrested in Delano shooting, which left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday in connection to a Delano shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.
TCSO deputies responded to Road 136, south of Avenue 12 near Delano, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday for a shooting. Two men were shot multiple times, according to the TCSO.
Fermin Edindolfo Hernandez, 47, of Earlimart died at the scene. Another man whose name was not released was taken by helicopter to a hospital. He is in stable, but critical condition, TCSO said.
Homicide detectives linked Joaquin Ayala, 37, of Earlimart, to the shooting. He had arrived at Adventist Health Delano, claiming to be shot. Ayala was treated and released, though the TCSO did not release the cause behind Ayala’s injury.
Ayala has been arrested and booked into Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial facility on charges of homicide. He is being held without bail, according to the TCSO.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sgt. Bryan Clower with the TCSO at 559-733-6218. Anonymous information can be emailed to TCSO@tipnow.com or calling 1-800-TIPNOW.