Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting and robbing a woman in the Delano area Wednesday morning.
Maximino Parral, 25, was chased by deputies into an orchard near Highway 99 and Kimberlina Road after a domestic violence incident was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to a sheriff's department news release. He escaped but was later spotted in downtown Bakersfield.
Parral was booked into the jail and charged with robbery, criminal threats, domestic battery and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
