The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man who was allegedly connected to two shootings that occurred Monday evening in southeast Bakersfield.
According to a BPD news release, the first alleged incident occurred at about 5:19 p.m. in the 800 block of Pacheco Road. A male victim was located suffering from a single gunshot wound that the BPD termed as minor. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The second alleged shooting occurred about a half-hour later in the 1200 block of East White Lane, police said. A man believed to be shot at was located uninjured and directed police to the alleged suspect, who was nearby.
Officers arrested Jesus Canales, 33, after a brief foot pursuit, the news release stated.
The BPD said that Canales had possessed a loaded and unregistered handgun at the time of his arrest. Canales also allegedly had two felony warrants for robbery and a felony probation violation.
Police said that the Canales was the sole suspect in both shooting investigations and he was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, resisting arrest and weapon related violations, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.