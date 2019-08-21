A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death last week in north Bakersfield.
On Aug. 14 at about 5 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a riverbed in north Bakersfield, west of Chester Avenue, where they found a deceased man.
The man's death had been ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. His identity has not been released.
Antonio Maldonado, 33, was identified as a person of interest by BPD after he was arrested at the 6500 block of Monitor Street for an unrelated warrant, BPD said.
Detectives interviewed Maldonado and served a search warrant at his apartment. Additional evidence was collected that allegedly linked Maldonado to the homicide, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bishop at 326-3511 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.