Man arrested in connection to suspected Ridgecrest homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on suspicion of murder, following an incident that occurred Tuesday morning in Ridgecrest.
Daniel Gunnarsson, 20, has been arrested for the suspected homicide, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Skylark Avenue just before 11 a.m. where they located a woman suffering from trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release stated.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.