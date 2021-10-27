Man arrested in connection to stabbings, robbery

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of multiple stabbings and a robbery, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
On Oct. 3, BPD officers arrived at the 4600 block of American Avenue for a report regarding a suspect on the ground. Officers found a man with stab wounds, who was declared deceased, according to the news release.
This victim was identified as John Anthony Sosa Jr., 48, by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Corey Dalvon Spells, 36, then assaulted a woman while trying to forcibly remove her purse on Oct. 21, according to the news release. Many bystanders tried to chase the suspect as he fled with the purse. He stabbed a bystander with a knife; that person received a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Spells was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder on American Avenue, while in-custody at the Kern County Jail. He already had been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, the news release stated.