Man arrested in connection to stabbing victim multiple times

A man accused of stabbing another person multiple times was arrested Friday night on suspicion of attempted murder.
It happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Earlene Court.
Jose Trejo, 30, was arrested at the scene. The victim is in stable condition, the Bakersfield Police Department.
