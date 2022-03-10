Man arrested in connection to domestic violence incident

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies went to the 2500 block of Nord Avenue around 8:25 a.m. Thursday for a domestic disturbance call. A woman, the victim of domestic violence, was found on the scene by deputies, the news release said. David McGowan, 43, who was hiding in the backyard, was taken into custody without incident, the KCSO stated.
After executing a search warrant, deputies uncovered a firearm and ammunition, the news release said.
McGowan was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.