The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in east Bakersfield who was allegedly operating a chop shop and in possession of stolen vehicles and farm equipment.
According to a news release from the KCSO, the agency’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrested Jose Ruiz, 24, on Jan. 14 in the 1300 block of E. 19th Street and Miller Street. Detectives located multiple stolen trailers, a stolen vehicle and a stolen forklift. Total value of the recovered vehicles and trailers was more than $42,200, the news release stated.
The agency was alerted to the property following an alleged theft of trailers and tractors last week in the area of Weedpatch Highway and Redbank Road, the KCSO said.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the KCSO 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.