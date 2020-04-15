Bakersfield Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a cold case murder of Bakersfield resident Ramon Gardea 25 years ago.
Armando Lujan was arrested in March while attempting to re-enter the United States on the US-Mexico border in Nogales, Ariz., according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Lujan, 48, was returned to Bakersfield earlier this week and is being held on $500,000 bail in the Kern County Jail, the news release said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Kern County Superior Court on April 23.
BPD officials are requesting information from Gardea’s murder, which took place in November 1995.
Lujan is alleged to have fatally struck Gardea with a car while Gardea was walking on the 800 block of East Brundage Lane after an altercation at a family gathering, BPD said.
Witnesses from that night and anyone with more information regarding Gardea’s death are encouraged to call Detective Lance O’Nesky at 326-3275 or the BPD at 327-7111.
