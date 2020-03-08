Kevin Aranda, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury and was booked into Kern County Jail by Bakersfield Police Department officers on Sunday morning following a crash involving injuries in the 2300 block of Myrtle Street, according to BPD.
Aranda, who was the driver of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound on 24th Street when he drove off the roadway and hit a barrier near Myrtle Street. He was able to escape the vehicle on his own, according to police.
Arriving officers discovered a single pickup that was on fire with two trapped adult passengers inside. Officers were able to evacuate the two passengers, who suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.