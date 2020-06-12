A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly entering an apartment Thursday and stabbing a woman who lived there.
The Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to the 1100 block of East 10th Street around 4:30 p.m. where they located a woman suffering a stab one.
She was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said Aaron Lemarn Nash, 28, was apprehended nearby and has been booked into the Kern County Jail.
According to police, Nash allegedly broke into the apartment. The victim and another family member were inside the residence and attempted to flee to a back bedroom. Nash allegedly demanded money from the victim then took her cell phone, stabbed her and fled the apartment, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
