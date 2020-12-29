A man was arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm outside an east Bakersfield Walmart on Monday afternoon.
No one was injured during the shooting, according to Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
Rodolfo Romo, 31, was booked into the Kern County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm, Pair said in an email to The Californian.
Romo was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at the Walmart located at 2601 Fashion Place.
The incident occurred at around 1:17 p.m. when a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Agent in the area heard shots and responded to the scene. Pair said the agent took Romo into custody after Romo allegedly ran into the Walmart.
A BPD investigation revealed that Romo allegedly fired a handgun two times in the parking lot and then discarded the firearm, Pair said. What Romo was shooting at remains under investigation, Pair said.