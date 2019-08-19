A man was arrested early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police officers allegedly found him in possession of items stolen from a business that was burglarized.
Ryan Ramirez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and several other felony firearms-related violations. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
At approximately 2:29 a.m., BPD responded to a burglary alarm at Monica's Athletic Shoes at 1330 California Ave. BPD said officers saw Ramirez leave the business and get into a car in the parking lot. Officers stopped the car and detained Ramirez without incident.
Ramirez was allegedly found to be in possession of several items from the shoe store. BPD said they also found multiple firearms and ammunition that were stowed in the office of the store.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111.
