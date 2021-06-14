Man arrested for alleged stabbing at Mill Creek Park

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing another man at Mill Creek Park.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident occurred at 8:17 a.m. Officers responded to the park for reports of a stabbing and located the victim. He said the stabbing occurred after he got in an argument with the suspect, who then fled in a vehicle.
Police later located and arrested 63-year-old Charles Moffett in the 400 block of V Street, the news release stated. He was taken to a local hospital for unrelated medical issues and then booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and threats.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.