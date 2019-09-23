A man was arrested Monday afternoon after two siblings were shot and killed in central Bakersfield, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Moris Matauto Gilmete, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and evading police.
The victims — Louise Abraham, 34, of Bakersfield, and Carlos Abraham, 20, of Bakersfield — were pronounced dead at the scene.
At about 12:52 a.m. Monday, Bakersfield Police officers responded to Santa Fe Apartments at 617 Union Ave. for reports of people screaming. It was learned a shooting had just occurred in the area and a possible suspect, later identified as Gilmete, was allegedly leaving the parking lot in a car, BPD said in the news release.
Officers saw the car leaving the parking lot and attempted to stop it, but Gilmete allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended at Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp. Gilmete's car crashed into a parked car, BPD said, ending the chase. A person was in the car and was injured in the crash, BPD said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
BPD arrested Gilmete and located a firearm inside his car, BPD said.
The cause and manner of death for the Abrahams will be released by the Kern County Coroner at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case should call Detective Gavin at 326-3557 or BPD at 327-7111.
