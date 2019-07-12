A man has been arrested for his alleged connection in the death of his wife in Oildale Friday morning.
Nathaniel Robertson, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder at about 8 a.m. Friday.
On Thursday, KCSO received reports of a deceased woman with blunt force traumatic injuries at the 300 block of Sycamore Drive in Oildale. Lidia Robertson, 57, was identified by KCSO. Homicide detectives assumed the investigation.
A warrant was issued for Nathaniel Robertson's arrest and the Kern County Sheriff's Office located him near Riverview Park in Oildale.
No other details have been released.
Nathaniel Robertson is expected to be booked into the Kern County Jail pending formal charges by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
KCSO recommends anyone with information to call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.