A man was arrested Monday for his alleged connection to the shooting death of a woman in south Bakersfield.
Jagjit Singh, 65, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder.
At about 11:36 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a home in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. A woman was found dead at the scene.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office later identified the woman as Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, of Bakersfield.
BPD is investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Several people were detained at the residence for questioning.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or BPD at 327-7111.
