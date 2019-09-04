A man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a variety of burglaries around the Bakersfield area.
Samuel Smith, 24, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony burglary charges.
In June 2019, the Bakersfield Police Department received evidence to seek arrest warrants for Smith due to his alleged connection to several burglaries.
On Sunday, at approximately 12:37 a.m., BPD found Smith in the 5100 block of Ming Avenue. He was arrested on suspicion of four felony warrants for burglary. BPD investigators learned Smith was allegedly responsible for nine additional commercial burglaries, and on Tuesday, Smith was arrested on suspicion of his connection to those offenses.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations is encouraged to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
