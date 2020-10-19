The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Sunday evening following a shooting incident in south Bakersfield.
According to a BPD news release, 22-year-old Giovanni Perez was identified as a shooting suspect following an incident that occurred just before 11 p.m. in the area of Pacheco and Monitor streets.
No one was harmed during the shooting, BPD said.
Officers then conducted a search warrant related to the investigation on Wheat Grass Avenue. BPD said officers located several unregistered firearms and indicia of narcotics sales.
According to BPD, Perez was placed under arrest for the shooting, gang participation, prohibited person in possession of firearms and other associated charges.