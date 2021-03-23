Man arrested following alleged grand theft auto, vehicle pursuit

A man was arrested Monday evening for alleged grand theft auto and a slew of other charges after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Bakersfield Police spotted the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen, in the 500 block of Lansing Drive at about 4:49 p.m., according to a news release from the BPD.
The vehicle failed to yield for officers, however, and led them on a brief pursuit that was called off after police determined other motorists were at risk.
A Kern County Sheriff’s Patrol Helicopter assisted the BPD in locating the vehicle, which was abandoned near the intersection of Wible Road and White Lane.
Officers then located 21-year-old Kisione Lutu, of Bakersfield, who was placed under arrest for grand theft auto, felony evading, violation of Post Release Community Supervision and six unrelated arrest warrants for grand theft auto and other property crimes, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.