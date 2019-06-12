A man was arrested for suspicion of burglary Tuesday morning.
At about 2:17 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a burglary in-progress at the 2500 block of Windermere Street. BPD said the victim woke up to find a man searching through his closet. The man fled after the victim confronted him, police said.
Officers spotted Isaiah Juarez, 20, walking a few blocks away from the burglarized home. Police searched Juarez and found several items from the victim's home, which led to his arrest.
Juarez was booked into custody on suspicion of felony burglary.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
