A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit.
Noel Al-Hamidi, 30, was arrested on suspicion of firearms violations, narcotics violations, evading arrest and participation in a criminal street gang, according to Bakersfield Police.
At about 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Bakersfield Police officers attempted to stop a car in the area of Niles and Orange streets. Al-Hamidi, the driver, failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit, BPD said.
BPD stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns, but Al-Hamidi was taken into custody after his vehicle became disabled in the area of 24th and Eye streets, BPD said. Officers found a loaded unregistered gun and methamphetamine in his car, BPD said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
This has to be a fake news story. How could this individual obtain his weapon with the restrictive and draconian California gun laws in effect? Oh, because gun laws only apply to law abiding citizens, not criminals, gang members and thugs
