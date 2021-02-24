A suspect allegedly led police on a long vehicle pursuit before being captured just north of downtown Bakersfield early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 37-year-old Mark Azua was arrested in the 500 block of 30th Street after his vehicle was slowed by multiple tire deflation devices deployed by law enforcement.
BPD said Azua is a convicted felon who was on parole. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm and other associated charges, the news release stated.
Officers originally attempted to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop on Azua in the 600 block of Kentucky Street at 2:56 a.m. The vehicle failed to yield, however, and the driver discarded a loaded firearm while fleeing, according to the BPD.
The pursuit continued to southbound Highway 99, according to police. Eventually, it went to northbound Interstate 5 before heading back into the city where Azua was apprehended, police said.
The California Highway patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air-1 unit assisted with the pursuit, the news release stated.