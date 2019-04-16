A vehicle struck a utility box during a possible shooting on the 4000 block of California Avenue on Monday according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At 7:07 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered evidence of a shooting and determined that a vehicle had struck a utility box during the incident, the police department said.
Officers contacted Hernan Cortes, 28, as a person of interest, the report said. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and additional firearms violations, a report by BPD said.
