Man arrested after crashing vehicle into cinder block wall and residence, police say

A convicted felon was arrested Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into a cinder block wall and residence near the intersection of Chester Lane and A Street, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. and the driver, 19-year-old Isaiah Hernandez, attempted to flee the scene on foot, police said.
Responding officers contacted Hernandez, a convicted felon, and found him to be in possession of a loaded firearm, the news release stated. He was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, hit and run, having no proof of insurance, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, felon in possession of a firearm and other associated charges, the news release stated.
Two other passengers in the vehicle were also contacted while attempting to flee the scene, police said. No one was injured in the crash.