Man arrested after climbing onto Rite Aid roof in south Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday after he climbed onto the roof of Rite Aid in south Bakersfield.
Ramon Garcia, 29, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, being under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.
KCSO deputies received reports at 8:10 a.m. of a man throwing objects off the roof of Rite Aid on South H street. Deputies responded and attempted to convince the man to come down from the roof, according to a KCSO news release.
Negotiations lasted for about an hour, and the man was apprehended, the news release added.