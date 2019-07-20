A man who waved and threw a knife at Bakersfield Police officers was arrested Friday night.
Elijah Yepez, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest with violence, weapons possession, violation of a restraining order, and possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, BPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Q Street regarding a possible violation of a restraining order in progress. Officers learned the suspect, Yepez, allegedly fled from the scene. He was located at the 3500 block of Q Street.
Yepez was uncooperative and allegedly waved a knife at two BPD officers, who told Yepez to put the knife down. Yepez allegedly threw the knife at one of the officers, nearly striking him with it. Yepez was taken into custody with less-than-lethal munitions and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
