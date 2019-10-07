A man who allegedly lied to Bakersfield Police about his identity to avoid arrest was arrested Monday morning.
Francisco Melgoza, 38, was arrested on suspicion of several felony firearm-related charges, delaying or obstructing an investigation and gang participation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At about 1:17 a.m. Monday, Bakersfield police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Baker Street. The passenger in the car, Melgoza, initially lied about his identity. It was determined Melgoza was on active probation for illegal firearms possession and subject to search, BPD said.
Bakersfield Police found a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed in Melgoza's possession, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case call BPD at327-7111.
