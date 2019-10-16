A man has been arrested after he allegedly led Kern County Sheriff's deputies on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, KCSO reported.
Miguel Gil Torres, 31, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading arrest, according to a KCSO news release.
At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, KCSO deputies responded to the 27900 block of McCombs Road for reports of a vehicle stolen from a business. Deputies later found Torres driving the car, KCSO said in a news release. Torres fled after deputies tried to pull him over, leading them on a high-speed pursuit in Wasco, KCSO said.
Deputies stopped the pursuit but continued to search for Torres. He was eventually found inside the stolen car in an orchard near Jackson and Kyte avenues, deputies reported.
Did they make the square?
