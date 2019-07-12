A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in the presence of three children.
Salomon Martinez, 40, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department on suspicion of spousal abuse, aggravated assault, willful cruelty to a child, and resisting a peace officer. Martinez was also arrested for two active warrants for four other suspected crimes.
At about 10:20 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to calls for a domestic dispute at the 800 block of Karma Court in south Bakersfield. A woman in the home was assaulted in front of three children. The victim received medical care, and the children were not hurt.
Martinez was booked in the Kern County Jail and has not been formally charged. He is being held on $95,000 bail.
