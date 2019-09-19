Thanks to information from the public, the Bakersfield Police Department was able to identify the suspect wanted in an incident involving a juvenile at Target at Valley Plaza Mall earlier this week.
The man was identified as Steven Waldo, BPD said, and he was located Wednesday and arrested on suspicion of annoying a child.
BPD said on Tuesday the man had posed as an undercover theft prevention officer and told the juvenile he needed to search her as part of a theft investigation. Waldo allegedly took her to an area of the women's bathroom and sexually assaulted her, police said.
