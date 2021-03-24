Man allegedly on felony probation arrested on suspected drug, firearm possession

Officers from the Kern County Probation Department arrested a man on Tuesday in east Bakersfield for allegedly being in possession of drugs, a firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency.
According to a news release from the probation department, its High-Risk Offender Unit conducted a home call in the 1400 block of Murdock Street and found 25-year-old Fausto Machado, who was on felony probation. Officers found a loaded .40 caliber firearm, two ounces of suspected heroin, numerous suspected fentanyl pills and nearly $3,000 in currency, the news release stated.
Machado was arrested on suspicion of a violation of felony probation, as well as drug and weapon-related offenses.